Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $526.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.56. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $537.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.