Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

1/12/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

1/11/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $217.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $197.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $182.00.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $182.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $204.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $215.00.

12/14/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00.

12/8/2020 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,799. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

