Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 204.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $346.33. 3,810,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.65 and a 200 day moving average of $329.50. The stock has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

