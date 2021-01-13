Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,467 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 81,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.18. 2,519,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

