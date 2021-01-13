The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,297 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,923,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,851,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,547. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

