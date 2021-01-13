IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.64 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.07. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

