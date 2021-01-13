Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 289.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.71. 195,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,047. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $89.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

