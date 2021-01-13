Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 824.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.