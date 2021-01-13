IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 626 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded down $11.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,798.19. The company had a trading volume of 504,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,636.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,272.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,845.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,237.99 and a beta of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.35.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.