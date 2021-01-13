Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 325004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.03.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

