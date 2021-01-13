Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $549,806.92 and approximately $66.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00236980 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,037.22 or 0.87315938 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,819,757 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

