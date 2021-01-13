Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 1,053,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 584.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 91,920 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 23.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $197,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

