Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $120.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

GSHD stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 164,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,268. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $6,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 517,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,895,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 29,571 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $3,039,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $34,310,274.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,342 shares of company stock valued at $57,637,907. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

