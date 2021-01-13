Analysts Set Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Target Price at $3.50

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,753. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $443.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

