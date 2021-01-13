Pizza Reaches Market Cap of $317,218.17 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $317,218.17 and $25.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 111% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.