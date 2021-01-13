bitCNY Reaches One Day Volume of $30.88 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $30.88 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00107482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00060621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00238555 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,536.06 or 0.86564782 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

