Harmony Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $55.05 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00042127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00381393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.88 or 0.04102300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

