Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56,566.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $17,374.30 and approximately $56,566.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00042127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00381393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.88 or 0.04102300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

