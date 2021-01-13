Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 911404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

IVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a research report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.57. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

