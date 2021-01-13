Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 231307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.89.

Several analysts recently commented on IFP shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.41.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.