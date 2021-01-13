Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$815,185.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Enzio Di Gennaro sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total transaction of C$773,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,589,125.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

