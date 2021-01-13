NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 478821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.35%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

