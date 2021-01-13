Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 269835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.45 price target on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$555,196.59 and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.