IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 34,145 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,485,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

