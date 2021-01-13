First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 48913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.48.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$206.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,059.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,703,039.10.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

