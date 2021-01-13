M. Kraus & Co Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Stryker by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $36,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.20. 628,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,967. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

