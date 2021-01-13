Lavaca Capital LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. Barclays downgraded Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

