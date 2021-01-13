KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.10. The stock had a trading volume of 980,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $296.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

