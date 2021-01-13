Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 130 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,820 shares of company stock worth $32,652,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $20.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $785.45. The company had a trading volume of 666,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $871.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.81. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.84, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.