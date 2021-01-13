Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. 6,173,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.