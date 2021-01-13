Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 1,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,262. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEKEY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

