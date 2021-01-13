Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Peak Fintech Group stock remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. 545,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26. Peak Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.66.
About Peak Fintech Group
Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.