Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Peak Fintech Group stock remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. 545,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26. Peak Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

