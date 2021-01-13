Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of KUBTY traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,114. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. Kubota has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $112.44.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kubota will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

