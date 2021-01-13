Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.0 days.
OTCMKTS GSEFF traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 564. Covivio has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74.
Covivio Company Profile
