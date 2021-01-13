Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,696,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

