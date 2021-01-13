Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $4.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.20. 305,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.