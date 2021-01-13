3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.