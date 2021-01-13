Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

GOOG traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,755.44. 37,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,770.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,611.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

