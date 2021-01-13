International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. 7,583,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

