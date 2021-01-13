Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

