Uptrennd (1UP) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $936,828.71 and approximately $13,096.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00104914 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00295215 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011656 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, "Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. "