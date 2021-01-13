VeriCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.17 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $416,419.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,699.60 or 0.99823447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,381,004 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

