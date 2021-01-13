NEAR Protocol Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00004238 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $315.18 million and $24.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00237438 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,738.79 or 0.86687880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

