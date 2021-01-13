Rupiah Token (IDRT) One Day Volume Tops $876,764.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $876,764.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00381293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.84 or 0.04103766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013161 BTC.

About Rupiah Token



Rupiah Token is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token's total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens.