Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $53.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
WTFC traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,746. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
