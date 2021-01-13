Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $53.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

WTFC traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,746. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

