Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. 314,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.