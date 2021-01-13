Analysts Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Price Target at $25.57

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. 309,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

