Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 87,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

