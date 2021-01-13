Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Position Lessened by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Garmin comprises 2.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 29.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $120.79. 500,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

