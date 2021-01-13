Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. BidaskClub lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,897. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

